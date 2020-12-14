 

Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend

14.12.2020, 14:00   

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on February 26, 2021 to holders of record on February 12, 2021.

About Wabtec Corporation
 Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Visit: www.WabtecCorp.com.



