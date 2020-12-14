 

AtriCure to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.

AtriCure’s management is also scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings in a virtual setting at the Needham Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Due to the format of this event, no webcast will be available.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator Synergy Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

