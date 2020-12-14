 

Avaya Earns Frost & Sullivan Award for Excellence in Healthcare Solutions

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has earned Frost & Sullivan’s Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its extensive portfolio of Avaya OneCloud healthcare solutions.

The firm recognized Avaya based on its healthcare-specific portfolio of solutions capable of being adapted to a wide range of healthcare use cases, along with its ability to assess and respond to the industry's particular requirements. The company’s global footprint, strong brand and track record, and possession of the necessary know-how to quickly adapt to a rapidly-changing environment placed Avaya in a position that very few other organizations can claim.

“We are proud of the role our healthcare solutions play in enhancing the experience for patients, families, care teams and all others that touch the patient journey. Avaya enables healthcare organizations to engage across the care continuum delivering experiences that matter when they truly matter most,” said Tara Mahoney, Global Healthcare Practice Leader, Avaya. “Many of our healthcare customers are pursuing digital transformation to adapt as health systems are faced with unprecedented pressure to support patients under extreme resource constraints, especially during the pandemic. By connecting people, resources, data, and more, Avaya is helping customers optimize their operations and reduce risk while strengthening the level of care they can provide to patients and customers. We are very pleased to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan and will continue to drive innovation and positive outcomes for our healthcare clients.”

Healthcare providers across all facets of the industry are a priority for Avaya, and the company works with 80 percent of the Health and Life Sciences Fortune 500 Companies, and 12 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals rely on Avaya OneCloud communications solutions, including Avaya Spaces and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS. Avaya solutions for Healthcare include:

Care Team Collaboration

  • Improve care coordination with mobile collaboration across the entire health system
  • Increase time with patients by enabling the care team to engage with the right resource by name, patient assignment or role
  • Ensure collaboration is integrated into clinical workflows and applications for improved patient quality and experience

Patient Access & Services

