 

Agilent Receives Multiple Innovation Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that both the NanoDis System and the innovative new style polychromator in the 5800 and 5900 ICP-OES have received Innovation Awards from The Analytical Scientist.

The recently launched NanoDis System utilizes cross-flow filtration—a concept traditionally used in industrial process chemistry—combined with conventional dissolution instruments to enable nanoparticle dissolution testing. Along with the introduction of automation for the complete workflow, the novel new system improves the process of introducing new drugs to market.

“The overwhelmingly positive response for the NanoDis System from the dissolution community has been quite remarkable,” said Michael Frank, associate vice president of global marketing, Agilent Liquid Phase Separation Division. “At Agilent, we strive to deliver products that support scientists and their need to prove reliable results in an efficient and effective way, which is exactly what the NanoDis System delivers.”

Design changes to the Agilent ICP-OES polychromator have improved the analytical performance of the latest Agilent ICP-OES instruments released earlier this year by lowering detection limits and improving spectral resolution. This modernization has not only improved the performance of the instrument but has also dramatically reduced the footprint and Argon gas consumption, making it a more sustainable option for laboratories.

“The new design of the polychromator is a real game-changer for our ICP-OES instruments moving forward, raising the bar for elemental analysis,” commented Keith Bratchford, vice president and general manager, Agilent Spectroscopy. “Receiving an Innovation Award from The Analytical Scientist is a testament to the great work that our R&D teams do, striving to continually find ways to improve the performance of our instruments.”

Through advancements like these, including Agilent’s Vaya Raman spectrometer for pharma QA/QC, which as well as being a gold winner in the R&D 100 awards, is also a finalist in The Medicine Maker’s Innovation Awards, Agilent is enacting its commitment to advancing the quality of life and progressing science. Agilent instruments and technologies help scientists to further disease research, develop advanced therapies, and ensure our water, food, air, and fuels are clean. The discoveries Agilent enables makes the world a better place to live.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Agilent Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agilent Receives Multiple Innovation Awards Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that both the NanoDis System and the innovative new style polychromator in the 5800 and 5900 ICP-OES have received Innovation Awards from The Analytical Scientist. The recently launched NanoDis …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Agilent Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
07.12.20
Agilent Presents Thought Leader Award to IIT Delhi Scientist Professor Anurag Rathore
03.12.20
Agilent Announces Alissa Interpret Selected by North West Genomic Laboratory Hub for Clinical Genomic Analysis
02.12.20
Agilent Announces New, Innovative 7850 ICP-MS System
30.11.20
Agilent Announces Launch of Global Biomarker Pathologist Training Program
23.11.20
Agilent Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results; Initiates Fiscal 2021 Guidance
23.11.20
Agilent Launches New NanoDis System for Nanoparticle Dissolution Testing
18.11.20
Agilent Increases Cash Dividend to 19.4 Cents Per Share
17.11.20
Agilent Presents Thought Leader Award to Drs. Carl H. June and Michael Milone

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
12
Agilent - Transition Point?