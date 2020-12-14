 

CSI Launches Computer-Based Exams and Remote Proctoring

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

The Canadian Securities Institute (CSI), a Moody’s Analytics company and Canada’s leading provider of financial services education and credentials, has announced that students will now be able to take exams online with remote proctoring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005184/en/

The new remote capabilities mean students can complete CSI’s exams from their home or office without travelling to an exam center. In-person computer-based testing is now also available at dedicated test centers in 14 major Canadian cities and internationally.

“With computer-based and remotely proctored exams, CSI is now able to offer our 50,000 learners more convenience and security during these unprecedented times,” said Marie Muldowney, Managing Director at CSI. “With our new capabilities, financial institutions can be sure that their employees can sit for the licensing and proficiency exams they need to better serve consumers.”

The new exam platform includes tools to help students manage their time, and to highlight text and flag questions. Students receive a passing or failing grade immediately following the exam and official results within 24 hours.

To ensure the integrity and security of the end-to-end examination process, CSI conducted several months of testing and worked closely with Prometric, a leading provider of testing-enabled technology solutions. It also collaborated with regulators to ensure a smooth transition for regulated professionals.

Learn more about CSI’s new exam delivery options.

About CSI
 The Canadian Securities Institute (CSI) is Canada’s leading provider of financial services education and credentials. CSI offers more than 170 courses, such as the well-known Canadian Securities Course (CSC), 12 certificate programs, and five renowned and specialized financial designations, the PFP, CIM, CIWM , MTI, and the Fellow of CSI (FCSI). CSI is the primary provider of regulatory courses and examinations for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada’s (IIROC) and is accredited by several Canadian securities and insurance regulators. CSI operates as a Moody’s Analytics company. For more information about CSI, visit our website or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Moody’s Analytics
 Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSI Launches Computer-Based Exams and Remote Proctoring The Canadian Securities Institute (CSI), a Moody’s Analytics company and Canada’s leading provider of financial services education and credentials, has announced that students will now be able to take exams online with remote proctoring. This press …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Moody’s Analytics von Best AI Technology Initiative für QUIQspread ausgezeichnet
09.12.20
Moody's Analytics gewinnt drei Auszeichnungen für strukturierte Finanzierungen im Chartis RiskTech100
09.12.20
VanEck nutzt Daten von Moody’s Analytics für zwei neue ETF
08.12.20
Moody’s Analytics Wins Three Structured Finance Awards in Chartis RiskTech100
08.12.20
Moody’s Recognized with CDP’s Prestigious ‘A’ Score for Climate Action
07.12.20
Moody’s übernimmt ZM Financial Systems und stärkt dadurch die Risikobewertungsmöglichkeiten US-amerikanischer Banken
07.12.20
Moody’s Analytics Wins Best AI Technology Initiative for QUIQspread
07.12.20
Moody’s Analytics wiederholt Auszeichnungen in vier Kategorien auf dem Chartis RiskTech100 Event
07.12.20
Moody’s Acquires ZM Financial Systems, Bolstering Risk Assessment Capabilities for U.S. Banks
07.12.20
VanEck Taps Moody’s Analytics Data for Two New ETFs