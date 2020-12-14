CSI Launches Computer-Based Exams and Remote Proctoring

The Canadian Securities Institute (CSI), a Moody’s Analytics company and Canada’s leading provider of financial services education and credentials, has announced that students will now be able to take exams online with remote proctoring.

The new remote capabilities mean students can complete CSI’s exams from their home or office without travelling to an exam center. In-person computer-based testing is now also available at dedicated test centers in 14 major Canadian cities and internationally.

“With computer-based and remotely proctored exams, CSI is now able to offer our 50,000 learners more convenience and security during these unprecedented times,” said Marie Muldowney, Managing Director at CSI. “With our new capabilities, financial institutions can be sure that their employees can sit for the licensing and proficiency exams they need to better serve consumers.”

The new exam platform includes tools to help students manage their time, and to highlight text and flag questions. Students receive a passing or failing grade immediately following the exam and official results within 24 hours.

To ensure the integrity and security of the end-to-end examination process, CSI conducted several months of testing and worked closely with Prometric, a leading provider of testing-enabled technology solutions. It also collaborated with regulators to ensure a smooth transition for regulated professionals.

Learn more about CSI’s new exam delivery options.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005184/en/