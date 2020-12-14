Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III to Trade on Nasdaq in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Clover Health

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) (“SCH”, and after the Domestication as described below, “Clover Health”) today announced the pending transfer of the listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “SCH Class A ordinary shares”) and redeemable warrants (the “SCH warrants”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) related to its pending business combination with Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover”).

Prior to the consummation of the business combination, SCH will domesticate as a Delaware corporation (the “Domestication”), and in connection with the business combination, SCH will change its name to “Clover Health Investments, Corp.” As part of the Domestication, (1) each of the then issued and outstanding SCH Class A ordinary shares, will convert automatically, on a one-for-one basis, into a share of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Clover Health (the “Clover Health Class A common stock”); (2) each of the then issued and outstanding SCH warrants will convert automatically into a redeemable warrant to acquire one share of Clover Health Class A common stock (the “Clover Health warrants”); and (3) each of the then issued and outstanding units of SCH that have not been previously separated into the underlying SCH Class A ordinary shares and underlying SCH warrants upon the request of the holder thereof (the “SCH units”) will be cancelled and will entitle the holder thereof to one share of Clover Health Class A common stock and one-third of one Clover Health warrant.