Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Addition of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) to its ETF Suite

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF provides the opportunity to invest in the Trust’s shares that reflect the price of gold less the Trust’s expenses at a competitively-priced 18 basis points 1 . AAAU holds physical gold and seeks to provide investors exposure to the commodity and will now benefit from the global platform and resources of Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) today announced that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of the sponsorship of the Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF, which has been renamed the Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (the “Trust” or “AAAU”). The Trust will continue to trade on NYSE Arca, Inc. under the ticker symbol "AAAU."

“We are pleased to complete this transaction and enter into this market, where we believe our size, scale and expertise can provide considerable value to investors,” said Michael Crinieri, GSAM’s Global Head of ETFs. “GSAM is committed to a thoughtful expansion of our ETF suite through high-quality products that meet unique investor needs, and Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF is an exciting addition to our product roster.”

GSAM is now the sole sponsor of the Trust and has retained JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London branch, as the Trust’s new custodian. The Bank of New York Mellon will continue to serve as the trustee of the Trust.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM)

GSAM is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), which supervises more than $1.8 trillion in assets as of September 30, 2020.2 Goldman Sachs Asset Management has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centers around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals.

Disclosures

1Source: Morningstar, as of October 30, 2020, 63 bps is the average fund fee in the Morningstar US Fund Commodities Focused Index category. In an effort to distinguish funds by what they own, as well as by their prospectus objectives and styles, Morningstar developed the Morningstar Categories. While the prospectus objective identifies a fund’s investment goals based on the wording in the fund prospectus, the Morningstar Category identifies funds based on their actual investment styles as measured by their underlying portfolio holdings (portfolio and other statistics over the past three years).