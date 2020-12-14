 

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Addition of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) to its ETF Suite

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) today announced that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of the sponsorship of the Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF, which has been renamed the Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (the “Trust” or “AAAU”). The Trust will continue to trade on NYSE Arca, Inc. under the ticker symbol "AAAU."

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF provides the opportunity to invest in the Trust’s shares that reflect the price of gold less the Trust’s expenses at a competitively-priced 18 basis points1. AAAU holds physical gold and seeks to provide investors exposure to the commodity and will now benefit from the global platform and resources of Goldman Sachs.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction and enter into this market, where we believe our size, scale and expertise can provide considerable value to investors,” said Michael Crinieri, GSAM’s Global Head of ETFs. “GSAM is committed to a thoughtful expansion of our ETF suite through high-quality products that meet unique investor needs, and Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF is an exciting addition to our product roster.”

GSAM is now the sole sponsor of the Trust and has retained JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London branch, as the Trust’s new custodian. The Bank of New York Mellon will continue to serve as the trustee of the Trust.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM)

GSAM is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), which supervises more than $1.8 trillion in assets as of September 30, 2020.2 Goldman Sachs Asset Management has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centers around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals.

Disclosures

1Source: Morningstar, as of October 30, 2020, 63 bps is the average fund fee in the Morningstar US Fund Commodities Focused Index category. In an effort to distinguish funds by what they own, as well as by their prospectus objectives and styles, Morningstar developed the Morningstar Categories. While the prospectus objective identifies a fund’s investment goals based on the wording in the fund prospectus, the Morningstar Category identifies funds based on their actual investment styles as measured by their underlying portfolio holdings (portfolio and other statistics over the past three years).

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Addition of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) to its ETF Suite Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) today announced that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of the sponsorship of the Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF, which has been renamed the Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (the “Trust” or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Gold Bull completes Sandman purchase from Newmont
13:49 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Pampa Metals - Auf den Spuren der Kupfergiganten Chiles
12:26 Uhr
Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index: Vorsichtige Entspannung
11:30 Uhr
Newmont Mining: Aktie mit Ritt auf der Rasierklinge
09:38 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Kirkland Lake Gold legt Ausblick bis 2023 vor
09:27 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: DAX trotzt der Nachrichtenlage – Anleger richten den Blick nach vorn
09:14 Uhr
Videoausblick: Montag - welche Hoffnung hätten Sie gerne?
09:00 Uhr
Gold Produced At Mexus’ Santa Elena Mine; Ramp Up Of Production Begins
08:36 Uhr
Deutliche Erholung im Minensektor erkennbar
08:26 Uhr
Einschätzung: Harter Lockdown und der Markt steigt?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:16 Uhr
67.686
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
11.12.20
11
Im Check: Crashprognosen: Streitthema: Brauchen wir Crashprognosen von Crashpropheten wie Müller, Ot
11.12.20
48.800
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading
08.12.20
529
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
02.12.20
11
GOLD: Droht der harte Cut?