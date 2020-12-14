 

Humanigen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today announced that the Company’s management will present at the PNC Bank & Solebury Trout COVID Webinar and LD Micro Investor Conference on December 15, 2020.

Cameron Durrant, MD, MBA, chief executive officer of Humanigen, will provide an overview of the Company’s programs and share an update on enrollment for its Phase 3 clinical trial of lenzilumab in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Details for the upcoming virtual investor conferences are below:

PNC Bank & Solebury Trout COVID Webinar (December 15, 2020)
   Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020
   Topic: PNC Healthcare Family Office 1 Hour COVID Webinar
   Presentation Time: 12:00-1:00 PM EST
   Registration Link: https://soleburytrout.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nuoXoYA5RgaE48ySN5Or ...

LD Micro Investor Conference (December 14-15, 2020)
   Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020
   Panel Series: Track 3 – Research Rockstars
   Presentation Time: 2:20-2:40 PM EST
   Event Link: https://ve.mysequire.com/company?company_id=cad83061-5508-4a9a-8edf-94 ...

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. We believe that our GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. The company’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, the company is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

