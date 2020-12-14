 

Brandi Colander Joins WestRock as Chief Sustainability Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 14:02  |  46   |   |   

WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, welcomes Brandi Colander to its executive leadership team as chief sustainability officer. Colander further strengthens WestRock’s commitment to sustainability, both within the company and in the packaging solutions it provides its customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005452/en/

Brandi Colander joins WestRock as chief sustainability officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Brandi Colander joins WestRock as chief sustainability officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

"WestRock is committed to a world in which fiber-based packaging plays a central role in advancing the circular economy,” said Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer of WestRock. “As we work in partnership with our customers, I am confident that Brandi’s extensive experience will help us advance our work to imagine and deliver a more sustainable future. I am very pleased that she is joining us on our sustainability journey."

Colander brings to WestRock a cross-section of experience that spans the private, government and nonprofit sectors. Colander was most recently a principal at The Raben Group leading teams to advance client public policy goals. She has worked as head of external relations with Charter Communications, where she created diverse partnerships and oversaw philanthropic investments. Colander has served as a deputy assistant secretary for Land and Minerals Management at the U.S. Department of the Interior and deputy general counsel for the White House Council on Environmental Quality, advising on environmental laws and policies across federal agencies with diverse stakeholders. Before joining the Executive Office of the President, she was an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“I am very pleased to be joining the WestRock team, a company that recognizes the important role it has to play in realizing a sustainable future,” said Colander. “As we continue to meet the needs of evolving consumption trends and behaviors, we are listening to the customers, consumers and other critical stakeholders who expect us to operate with future generations in mind. Aligning our environmental, social and governance priorities with the products we produce inherently drives efficiency and market value. That is the circular economy at work. I am thrilled to join WestRock as we continue our leadership in operational excellence, sustainably.”

A graduate of the University of Virginia, Colander earned her master’s degree at Yale University and her Juris Doctor at Vermont Law School. She currently serves as the chair of the Board of Directors for the District of Columbia’s Green Finance Authority, on the Yale School of the Environment Leadership Council and the Yale Center for Environmental Law and Policy Advisory Board.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

WestRock Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brandi Colander Joins WestRock as Chief Sustainability Officer WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, welcomes Brandi Colander to its executive leadership team as chief sustainability officer. Colander further strengthens WestRock’s commitment to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
24.11.20
WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
17.11.20
WestRock Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices