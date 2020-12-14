ChampionX Corporation Announces Early Tender Offer Results and Extension of Early Tender Premium
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NYSE: CHX) (the “Company” or “ChampionX”) announced that, pursuant to the Company’s previously announced
cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) with respect to the securities described in the table below (the “Notes”), the principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered and not
validly withdrawn on or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020 (the “Early Tender Date”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent
for the Tender Offer, and the principal amount of Notes to be accepted for purchase by the Company in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, are as set forth in the table below. Because the
withdrawal deadline relating to the Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020, these Notes, as well as any subsequently tendered Notes, may not be withdrawn.
The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in detail in the Offer to Purchase, dated as of November 30, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Holders are encouraged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully.
|
Title of
Security
|
CUSIP
Number
|
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
|Tender Cap
|
Principal
Amount
Tendered
|
Percentage of
Outstanding
Amount
Tendered
|
Principal Amount
to be
Accepted for
Purchase
|
6.375% Senior
Notes due 2026
|03755LAC8
|$300,000,000
|$100,000,000
|$22,953,000
|7.65%
|$22,953,000
In addition, the Company announced today that it has amended the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer to extend the deadline for receiving the early tender premium of $30.00 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered to be through 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 28, 2020, unless extended by the Company (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Date”). Subject to this amendment, all other terms and conditions of the Tenders Offer remain unchanged and are being made solely pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
