ChampionX Corporation Announces Early Tender Offer Results and Extension of Early Tender Premium

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NYSE: CHX) (the “ Company ” or “ ChampionX ”) announced that, pursuant to the Company’s previously announced cash tender offer (the “ Tender Offer ”) with respect to the securities described in the table below (the “ Notes ”), the principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020 (the “ Early Tender Date ”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent for the Tender Offer, and the principal amount of Notes to be accepted for purchase by the Company in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, are as set forth in the table below. Because the withdrawal deadline relating to the Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020, these Notes, as well as any subsequently tendered Notes, may not be withdrawn.



The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in detail in the Offer to Purchase, dated as of November 30, 2020 (the “ Offer to Purchase ”). Holders are encouraged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully.