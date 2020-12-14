Conn’s, Inc. Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Notes due 2022

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) today announced the early results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “tender offer”) to purchase up to $100.0 million (the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”) aggregate principal amount of outstanding 7.250% senior notes due 2022 (the “notes”). The terms and conditions of the tender offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 30, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 28, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by Conn’s.



As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020 (such time and date, the “Early Tender Deadline”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the tender offer, the aggregate principal amount of the notes set forth in the table below under “Principal Amount Tendered at Early Tender Deadline” had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer. Withdrawal rights for the notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on December 11, 2020.