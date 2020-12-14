Conn’s, Inc. Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Notes due 2022
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) today announced the early results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the
“tender offer”) to purchase up to $100.0 million (the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”) aggregate principal amount of outstanding 7.250% senior notes due 2022 (the “notes”). The terms and
conditions of the tender offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 30, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December
28, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by Conn’s.
As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 11, 2020 (such time and date, the “Early Tender Deadline”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the tender offer, the aggregate principal amount of the notes set forth in the table below under “Principal Amount Tendered at Early Tender Deadline” had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer. Withdrawal rights for the notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on December 11, 2020.
|Title of Security
|CUSIP No.
|
Outstanding
Principal Amount
|
Early Tender
Payment
(per $1,000)
|
Principal Amount
Tendered at Early
Tender Deadline
|7.250% of Senior Notes due 2022
|208242 AB3
|$
|227,000,000
|$
|30.00
|$
|85,774,000
The total consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of notes tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer is $980.00 (the “total consideration”), which amount includes an early tender payment of $30.00. Only holders of notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their notes at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline are eligible to receive the total consideration for the notes accepted for purchase. In addition, holders whose notes are purchased in the tender offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the most recent interest payment date for the notes to, but not including, the payment date.
0 Kommentare