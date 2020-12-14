Hunter Technology Agrees to Acquire FinFabrik

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter agreement (the “Letter Agreement”) with FinFabrik Limited of Hong Kong (“FinFabrik”) and the holders of a majority of FinFabrik’s outstanding share capital (the “Principals”) pursuant to which the parties to the Letter Agreement have agreed to use reasonable commercial efforts to negotiate and agree on a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) for a transaction (the “Transaction”) in which Hunter will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of FinFabrik for aggregate gross consideration of USD $12,000,000, payable through the issuance of 13,333,333 common shares of Hunter (“Hunter Shares”) at a deemed price of USD $0.90 per Hunter Share.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with the team at FinFabrik," said Andrew Hromyk, Hunter's CEO. "Their proven track record in developing commercial software will enable Hunter to bring our OilEx and OilExchange platforms to market at an accelerated pace, while driving new revenue growth across the existing, mature IP that FinFabrik has developed."

About FinFabrik

Founded in 2016, FinFabrik is a Hong-Kong based financial technology company, powering institutions, professional investors, and managed capital in a new era of digital marketplaces.

FinFabrik has a history of building software solutions designed to increase efficiency in complex markets. Its scalable applications integrate issuance, deal matching and settlement in one end-to-end compliant process. This improves access and experience for counterparties, automates manual processes, and accelerates closings by enabling marketplaces with deep liquidity and broad participation.

FinFabrik’s core platform CrossPool is a marketplace as a service, supporting a standardized lifecycle in both conventional and alternative assets. CrossPool enables fully digital, real-time transactions in an environment of transparency, security, and trust. The system leverages distributed ledger technology for identity management, process compliance, provenance tracing, record immutability and enforceability of contracts.