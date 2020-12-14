 

Gold Bull completes Sandman purchase from Newmont

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the Sandman Project (“Sandman”) purchase from Newmont. Sandman is located in Nevada, USA and has been purchased for USD $4 million.

Sandman includes a resource estimate of 309,900 ounces of gold (comprising of 217,900 oz Au in the Measured and Indicated Category plus an Inferred Resource of 38,000 oz Au as per 2007 NI 43-101 Resource Estimate).

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

  Sandman is a highly prospective exploration asset that is located on a renowned Nevadan gold trend. An updated 43-101 resource estimate is underway, which will incorporate additional drilling work completed since the 2007 resource estimate was published. Gold Bull has identified several new targets that have never been drilled. We currently have an IP geophysical survey underway in the leadup to drilling in Q1 2021.
   
  I would like to thank the Newmont team for their co-operation in this non-core asset divestment to Gold Bull.

For additional information please refer to the announcement dated October 12, 2020, titled ‘Gold Bull Executes Agreement to Acquire Sandman Project from Newmont.’

Qualified Person

Cherie Leeden, B.Sc Applied Geology (Honours), MAIG, a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Ms. Leeden is the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Cherie Leeden relied on information contained within the Technical Report on the Sandman Gold Project, prepared by Mine Development Associates for NewWest Gold Corporation, dated May 31, 2007. Authored by Michael M Gustin, R.P. Geo. And James Ashton, both Qualified Persons as qualified by the National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp.

Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration success. Gold Bull’s objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

Cherie Leeden
President and CEO, Gold Bull Resources Corp.

For further information regarding Gold Bull Resources Corp., please visit our website at www.goldbull.ca or email admin@goldbull.ca.

