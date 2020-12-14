 

Mobivity and ParTech Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Brands

Brink POS Integrates with Mobivity’s Recurrency to Deliver Actionable Insights and Power 1:1 Digital Engagement

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, announced its partnership with ParTech, Inc., a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR). Mobivity is integrating its Recurrency platform with PAR Technology’s Brink POS delivering actionable insights from POS data -accelerating brands’ digital transformation with:

  • Increased guest frequency and spend through personalized, multichannel, digital offers and promotions;
  • Machine learning techniques to predict and measure offer and product performance;
  • AI features to activate in-store and online transaction data for rapid analytics and insights to fuel intelligent personalization and promotions;
  • 1:1 guest engagement through channels such as mobile messaging and dynamic takeout and delivery receipts; and
  • Omnichannel digital loyalty programs. 

“PAR is pleased to welcome Mobivity into our Brink POS integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ParTech, Inc. “The combination of Mobivity’s Recurrency platform and our Brink POS will allow restaurants to quickly understand and adapt to guest behavior using intelligent data and create personalized and branded experiences that ultimately increase guest engagement.”

Customers of Brink POS can now utilize Mobivity’s Recurrency AI/machine learning to analyze the various data from their POS. By accurately attributing promotions to transactions and being able to identify pre- and post-redemption purchase activity, Mobivity helps restauranteurs and franchisees determine the most effective marketing approach based on guest frequency and spend. Recurrency uses these insights to provide restaurants personalized and intelligent offers, audience segmentation, offer and promotion management and codes. These codes can be delivered to consumers via Mobivity’s Unified Mobile Messaging or through other owned or paid media channel brands in which they engage.

