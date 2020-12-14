 

Reflect Scientific Inc. Adds Another Low Temperature Refrigeration Patent Solution to its Growing Intellectual Property Portfolio, and Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

OREM, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced that an additional patent has been granted by United States Patent Office for an ultra-low temperature (-160C) chest freezer based on the proven Cryometrix liquid nitrogen cooling technology.

Ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers face unique issues. Lack of temperature uniformity throughout the storage volume can be a problem for both upright and chest freezers. Opening and closing the door creates a large influx of warm air causing an extended temperature recovery time. Reflect Scientific has already addressed this concern for upright freezers with its unique liquid nitrogen based Cryometrix system. A recently issued Reflect Scientific patent now addresses these concerns with a superior chest freezer design. The Cryometrix chest freezer temperature stability and resistance to warm air infiltration during opening provides a very consistent, controlled low temperature environment that can be relied upon for safely storing high value products such as CAR-T therapeutics. This patented technology provides the next level of temperature uniformity and control. 

The cold chain management of COVID vaccines continues to present challenges in storage and distribution; and we believe our patented freezer technology could have a favorable and positive impact on the current pandemic and would be a valuable asset for the distribution and storage of the current COVID-19 vaccines that require storage at extremely cold temperatures.  

On our sales front, we have several freezer systems scheduled for shipment this year, with a number of other orders anticipated in the first quarter of 2021 from multiple worldwide pharmaceutical companies; we are pleased with the level of activity we are seeing, and remain optimistic that the Company may realize positive earnings per share for 2020. The Company is presently debt free.

In the area of cold chain management, we are continuing discussions with a major supplier of air transport containers regarding the integration of our liquid nitrogen systems to enable cooling and temperature control of sensitive payloads.

We are still awaiting response from Operation Warp Speed, a FEMA contractor, and other organizations, from who we have received inquiries for our Cryometrix S-90 cryogenic shipping and storage system. These systems can also serve as a cold (e.g. -80C) storage unit once at destination. We do have a large-scale manufacturing capability should these inquires firm up. In terms of the competitive advantages of our products, we believe the Cryometrix liquid nitrogen freezers offer the following principal benefits versus mechanically driven ULT's or the utilization of dry ice. They can: (i) accommodate a wide range of temperature storage conditions (i.e. anywhere from room temperature to as low as -90C); (ii) have a very rapid temperature recovery from door openings, making it safer, for example, in maintaining COVID vaccines at the desired critical temperature; and (iii) the Cryometrix liquid nitrogen system has a very high operational reliability, keeping potential waste of valuable payloads to essentially zero compared to mechanically driven freezers that can be susceptible to failure.

Seite 1 von 2
Reflect Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reflect Scientific Inc. Adds Another Low Temperature Refrigeration Patent Solution to its Growing Intellectual Property Portfolio, and Business Update OREM, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced that an additional patent has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
COVID-19 Vaccine Capable Air Transportation System Patent Awarded to Reflect Scientific for its Liquid Nitrogen Temperature-controlled Cooling and Freezing Systems
16.11.20
Reflect Scientific Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results