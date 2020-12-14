Leading UK Core Labs Expand Investment in PacBio Sequencing Systems to Power Life Science Research with HiFi Reads

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq:PACB), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes and epigenomes, today announced that three of the United Kingdom’s leading core laboratories have increased their investment in the company’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology. Edinburgh Genomics , Oxford Genomics Centre , and University of Liverpool Centre for Genomic Research have each added Sequel II or Sequel IIe Systems to expand the delivery of highly accurate long-read sequencing services to researchers worldwide.

“PacBio supports sequencing labs around the world and we are pleased to expand our collaboration with these important partners in the United Kingdom who share our commitment to providing scientists with the most advanced research technologies,” said Chris Seipert, Vice President of Sales and Support at PacBio. “PacBio HiFi sequencing is enabling scientists to unlock discoveries across a number of important research applications including variant detection and de novo assembly, among others. We look forward to working with our worldwide collaborators to make HiFi sequencing available to anyone seeking industry-leading accuracy and completeness in one easy-to-use technology.”

"The Oxford Genomics Centre, the Core Facility of the Wellcome Centre for Human Genetics, is excited to invest in the PacBio Sequel IIe, introducing their highly-accurate long-read sequencing to Oxford and beyond,” said David Buck, PhD, Head of High-Throughput Genomics at the Oxford Genomics Centre. “This advance will drive new developments in analyses from whole viral sequences to complete assemblies of complex structural regions of the human genome and their epigenetic footprints."

The PacBio Sequel II and Sequel IIe Systems provide scientists with access to high throughput, cost-effective, highly accurate long-read sequencing. The recently launched Sequel IIe System features hardware and software improvements that enable users to work directly with HiFi reads, the most valuable and informative sequencing data currently available. HiFi reads combine the accuracy of Sanger sequencing (>99.9%) with long reads (up to 25 kb). Together, the length and accuracy of HiFi reads make them ideal for de novo genome assembly, detection of variants from single nucleotide changes to large structural variants, and other genomic or transcriptomic investigations.