BrewBilt Picks-Up Pace and Appoints Ben Buchanan to Head Sales & Marketing

Jef Lewis further stated “Our core brew team is implementing an independent public company that will brew its own brand and contract-brew craft beers for our existing customers in the domestic and international craft beer markets in order to drive additional new business our way. In addition to brewing craft beers the brewing company will be diversifying into other types of beverages including CBD-infused and cannabis-infused beverages. BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. and BrewBilt Beverages Inc. will compliment each other and cross pollinate the development of new revenue. The new company, BrewBilt Beverages Inc. will also offer a selection of white label beers, developed by its core brew team for rebranding by establishments without in-house brewing programs. Many of BrewBilt Beverages’ white label customers, after demonstrating the benefits of offering house beer, have requested that we brew their own beers in-house, leading them back to BrewBilt Manufacturing for the fabrication and installation of a pub-sized brewery system. With 5 years of existing customers combined with recent advertising in major industry publications such as Pizza Today, Food & Beverages, and Beverage Master; Brewbilt Manufacturing has received significant interest in brewpub systems. Even if these establishments decide not to purchase their own brewery, they would still be excellent candidates for BrewBilt Beverages’ white label brews. This circular relationship with customers ensures that BrewBilt always has something valuable to offer to the craft beer industry.”

