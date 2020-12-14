 

Leaf Group Ltd. Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) (the “Company”), a diversified consumer internet company, announced today that on December 10, 2020, the Company received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) stating that the Company had regained compliance with the NYSE’s minimum market capitalization and shareholders’ equity requirements for the past two quarters and is now considered in compliance with the NYSE quantitative continued listing standards as set forth in Section 8 of the NYSE Company Manual. Further, as a result, the below compliance (“.BC”) indicator will no longer be transmitted.

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contact
Shawn Milne
SVP Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
310-656-6346
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

Media Contact
Sharna Daduk
Vice President, Communications
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Leaf Group Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
09.12.20
Leaf Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
08.12.20
Well+Good Launches Annual Wellness Trends Report
03.12.20
Society6 Delivers $21.3 Million in Gross Transaction Value in November, Marking Strongest Month in Brand’s History
01.12.20
Livestrong.com Launches Cardio-for-a-Cause Challenge
24.11.20
Leaf Group to Participate in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference
23.11.20
#2 Ranked Travel Information Digital Media Brand, OnlyInYourState, Releases New Report Highlighting Insights from its Recent Travel Survey
23.11.20
Leaf Group Appoints Harold Logan to Board of Directors
18.11.20
Leaf Group Appoints Jody Rones as Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships
16.11.20
Leaf Group Names T. Tara Turk-Haynes Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion