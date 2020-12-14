Prospect Park Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Conversions
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:PPK), announces a proposed non-brokered private placement for
gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the issuance of up to 5,555,555 common shares of the Company at $0.18 per share (the “Offering”). The net proceeds of the Offering will
be used by the Company for working capital.
In connection with the issue and sale of the shares pursuant to the Offering, the Company will pay registered dealers and finders (i) a cash commission equal to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering, and (ii) non-transferable compensation options to purchase that number of common shares as is equal to 8% of the number of common shares sold under the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.18 per share exercisable for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing.
In addition, the Company intends to complete shares for debt transactions with seven lenders, pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 614,499 common shares in satisfaction of $110,610.52 (including accrued interest) of indebtedness pursuant to promissory notes issued in January 2020. The Company determined (with the creditors’ consent) to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve the Company’s cash for future investments and working capital.
All securities issued pursuant to the above transactions are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.
Two of the lenders (Jim Greig and Toby Pierce, who each originally loaned $10,000 to the Company) in the shares for debt transactions are “related party’s” of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”) accordingly such transactions (61,473 shares issuable to each of Mr. Greig and Mr. Pierce) are each a “related party transaction” as defined under MI 61-101. The transactions are exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 since none of the securities of the Company are listed on a stock exchange specified in section 5.5(b) thereof. The proposed transactions are exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transactions were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.
