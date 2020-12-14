Prospect Park Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Conversions

In connection with the issue and sale of the shares pursuant to the Offering, the Company will pay registered dealers ‎and finders (i) a cash commission equal to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering, and (ii) non-‎transferable compensation options to purchase that number of common shares as is equal to 8% of the number of common shares sold under the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.18 per share exercisable for a period of twenty-four (24) ‎months from the closing.‎

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “ Company ”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), announces a proposed non-brokered private ‎placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the issuance ‎of up to 5,555,555 common shares of the ‎Company at $0.18 per share (the “ Offering ”). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital.‎

In addition, the Company intends to complete shares for debt transactions with seven lenders, pursuant to ‎which it will issue an ‎‎aggregate of 614,499 common shares in satisfaction of $110,610.52 (including accrued ‎interest) of indebtedness pursuant to promissory notes issued in January 2020.‎ The Company determined (with the creditors’ consent) to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common ‎shares in ‎order to ‎‎preserve the Company’s cash for future investments and working capital.‎

All ‎securities issued pursuant to the above transactions are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the ‎‎‎“Exchange”) and will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.‎

Two of the lenders (Jim Greig and Toby Pierce, who each originally loaned $10,000 to the Company) in the shares for debt transactions are “related party’s” of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ‎‎(“MI 61-101”) accordingly such transactions (61,473 shares issuable to each of Mr. Greig and Mr. Pierce) are each a “related party transaction” as ‎defined under MI 61-101. The transactions are exempt from the formal ‎valuation requirements of MI 61-101 since none ‎of the securities of the Company are listed on a stock ‎exchange specified in section 5.5(b) thereof. The proposed transactions are exempt ‎from the minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transactions were agreed to, ‎neither ‎the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, ‎‎insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.‎