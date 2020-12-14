 

Oncorus Appoints Scott Canute to its Board of Directors

-- Former Genzyme and Lilly executive brings broad industry expertise as Oncorus advances its viral immunotherapies pipeline and plans strategic operations and manufacturing scale-up --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Scott Canute, M.B.A. to its Board of Directors. Mr. Canute has nearly 40 years of broad experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including leading global manufacturing and operations strategy and execution for Genzyme Corporation and Eli Lilly and Company.

“As we execute on our growth plans, including the buildout of our in-house manufacturing capabilities, we are delighted to welcome Scott Canute to our Board of Directors,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Oncorus. “We look forward to leveraging Scott’s breadth of experience and insights from leading operations and manufacturing for world-class biopharmaceutical organizations as we advance our pipeline of novel viral immunotherapies for cancer patients.”

Oncorus is advancing a portfolio of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet needs based on its oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) Platform and Synthetic Virus Platform. Oncorus is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead product candidate, ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered oHSV viral immunotherapy being developed for multiple solid tumor indications.

“I am thrilled to join Oncorus’ Board and support Ted and the Oncorus team as they continue to advance ONCR-177 through the clinic and embark on an exciting period of growth and infrastructure development to support their expanding pipeline,” said Mr. Canute. “Viral immunotherapies are increasingly gaining attention for their unique and clinically-validated approach against cancer. Oncorus’ dual-platform approach positions the company as a leader in this space. I’m excited to have the opportunity to contribute to Oncorus’ continued progression and patient-centric mission.”   

