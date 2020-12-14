 

Home Bistro, Inc. Launches New Website

Launch Coincides with Rollout of New Strategic Marketing Initiative

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: HBIS) (“Home Bistro” or the “Company”) today announced the phase one launch of its newly redesigned website at www.homebistro.com and the rollout of its new marketing campaign. The next phase of additional enhancements to the site will be released periodically over the next few months.

“Our newly redesigned website had been in the planning stages for some time and with the recent growth in our online orders, the timing of the launch was fortuitous,” commented Zalmi Duchman, Home Bistro CEO. “Some of the improvements we’ve made include an easier-to-navigate user interface, faster loading times and higher quality product images, which will enhance the customer experience. We’ve also made a significant investment in creating new visual assets for the site and online ads, as we’ve launched the Company’s most aggressive marketing campaign ever.”

Mr. Duchman added, “Home Bistro is positioned to finish 2020 with strong top line growth as order momentum has increased. Additionally, we look forward to accelerating our growth as a result of our new marketing initiative, as we transition into the new year and beyond.”

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro provides high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals at www.homebistro.com, including meals inspired and created by celebrity “Iron Chef” Cat Cora. The Company also offers restaurant quality meats and seafood through its Prime Chop www.primechop.co and Colorado Prime brands.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company’s growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company’s future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity’s access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

