RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluEX Powered Huobi White Label

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY S.L. has signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") with HB DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING LIMITED ("HBDT") on December 11th 2020. The DA approved between RevoluPAY EP S.L, and HBDT outlines the integration of the Huobi Digital Currency Exchange ("DCE") into RevoluEX and a reciprocal white-label platform powered by RevoluPAY.

Reciprocal White Label Functionality

Ireland-based HBDT was founded by RevoluGROUP advisor and head of the European expansion of Huobi, Erik A. Lara Riveros, and Carlos Banfi, CEO of Huobi Argentina, to spearhead the initiatives of Huobi Global. The mutual agreement sets the stage for a bilateral white-label of the RevoluPAY payment platform to be rolled out initially within the E.U. to Huobi customers and a synergetic platform deployed on RevoluEX for worldwide RevoluPAY customers. The creation of the platform is a joint effort between the parties. Neither RevoluGROUP nor any of its subsidiaries permit the purchase, trading, or exchange of cryptocurrencies. Huobi, an internationally compliant DCE, processes all bidirectional cryptocurrency conversions. Only the consequential Fiat currency flows are processed by RevoluPAY for the DCE affiliates, either for final credit to the registered RevoluPAY app user or, in a reciprocal manner, for eventual Huobi affiliate users. The Company expects RevoluEX and the RevoluPAY white-label to launch on schedule before year-end.

About Huobi

Huobi Global is a crypto-asset exchange founded in 2013 and located in Singapore. Their daily transaction volume regularly surpasses $15B. Huobi has 854 markets, with the most popular (trading pairs) being BTC/USD, ETH/USD, and BTC/USDT. Huobi Global accounts for approximately 14% of the total volume in the cryptosphere. Having once accounted for half of the world's digital asset transactions, Huobi now serves more than 5 million users in over 130 countries worldwide.

CryptoCurrency Integration

The Neobanking functionality of RevoluPAY continues to evolve into a modern financial hub, embracing current trends in cryptocurrency through one of the world's most prominent DCE affiliates. The white-label of RevoluPAY to handle payment flows for this and other financial sectors should engender shareholder value while resolving specific requirements in this multibillion-dollar daily transactional phenomenon.

