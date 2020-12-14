 

Murphy USA Announces Agreement to Acquire QuickChek—One of the Leading Food and Beverage C-Store Operators in the U.S.

Consistent with October’s stated capital allocation update, this acquisition: delivers on Murphy USA’s strategic priority of developing enhanced food and beverage capabilities to enhance our existing attractive organic growth plans; fulfills our high aspirations by securing a true industry leader with its own attractive growth pipeline and the capabilities to leverage across our portfolio as we launch our next chapter of growth; and upholds our commitment to shareholders, as meaningful expected synergies support an accretive transaction of a reasonable size that enables us to maintain future flexibility and shareholder distributions.

EL DORADO, Ark. and WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA announced an agreement to acquire QuickChek Corporation (“QuickChek”) in an all-cash transaction for $645 million. The purchase price includes expected tax benefits valued at $20 million for a net after-tax purchase price of $625 million. The transaction will be financed with a combination of cash on hand, existing credit facilities and new debt, and Murphy USA has obtained committed financing from the Royal Bank of Canada.

QuickChek represents a truly distinctive business in a class shared by only a few comparable industry peers. Founded in 1967 as an extension of Durling Farms, a door-to-door milk and fresh dairy products delivery service that originally opened in 1888, it is a family-owned chain of 157 stores located in central and northern New Jersey and the New York metro area. It operates a best-in-class food and beverage (“F&B”) model with a strong regional brand and engaged customer following, offering quick-serve restaurant style food alongside convenience items; a high-volume fuel offer is included at 89 of its newest stores. Its industry leading economics are evidenced by robust per-store per-year merchandise sales of $3.5 million, combined merchandise margins of 38% with F&B representing over 50% of the mix, and per-store per-year fuel gallons of 3.8 million. Additionally, QuickChek has a proven history of same-store-sales growth and a rich real estate pipeline to sustain unit growth within its existing footprint.

