 

Enphase Energy Launches Enphase Installer Network in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:00  |  95   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the launch of the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Australia. The EIN recognizes a network of trusted installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products and is designed to help Enphase installers grow their business with a range of innovative digital tools and exclusive benefits.

EIN members can take advantage of access to an advanced digital platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools, as well as metrics and analytics that can be leveraged to improve business efficiency and profits. Solar installers can qualify for EIN membership in one of three tiers, as Enphase Platinum, Gold, or Silver Installers, based on meeting a range of performance benchmarks that promote best-in-class customer service. EIN benchmarks include product certification status, relationship duration, and homeowner satisfaction ratings. For more information about how to join the Enphase Installer Network in Australia, please visit the website.

“Our installers are central to our success because they are the face of Enphase for homeowners and small business owners, and our goal with the EIN is to continuously improve the experience of doing business with Enphase,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We consider it our job to provide outstanding product quality, performance, and reliability and also back our products with world-class customer support and ease of doing business. The EIN will help improve the bottom line for our installer partners in Australia and gives them another reason to continue being enthusiastic evangelists of our company and products.”

As part of the ongoing digital transformation at Enphase, the EIN is backed by significant enhancements to the installer-facing functionality of the Enphase Enlighten platform. The digital components available to EIN members combine the power of sophisticated analytics with business growth tools, customer support enhancements, and services that can help installers deliver an outstanding customer experience over the long lifespan of Enphase solar systems. Homeowners in Australia can easily locate an EIN installer in their area using the Find an Installer tool.

Seite 1 von 3


Enphase Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enphase Energy Launches Enphase Installer Network in Australia MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the launch of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Analyse: Unterinvestiert bei Green Tech?
16.11.20
Enphase Energy Joins Forces with MSpectrum to Provide Solar Solutions in the Philippines

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
516
Enphase Energy - erster Microinverter IPO