Enphase Energy Launches Enphase Installer Network in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the launch of the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Australia. The EIN recognizes a network of trusted installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products and is designed to help Enphase installers grow their business with a range of innovative digital tools and exclusive benefits.



EIN members can take advantage of access to an advanced digital platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools, as well as metrics and analytics that can be leveraged to improve business efficiency and profits. Solar installers can qualify for EIN membership in one of three tiers, as Enphase Platinum, Gold, or Silver Installers, based on meeting a range of performance benchmarks that promote best-in-class customer service. EIN benchmarks include product certification status, relationship duration, and homeowner satisfaction ratings. For more information about how to join the Enphase Installer Network in Australia, please visit the website.

“Our installers are central to our success because they are the face of Enphase for homeowners and small business owners, and our goal with the EIN is to continuously improve the experience of doing business with Enphase,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We consider it our job to provide outstanding product quality, performance, and reliability and also back our products with world-class customer support and ease of doing business. The EIN will help improve the bottom line for our installer partners in Australia and gives them another reason to continue being enthusiastic evangelists of our company and products.”

As part of the ongoing digital transformation at Enphase, the EIN is backed by significant enhancements to the installer-facing functionality of the Enphase Enlighten platform. The digital components available to EIN members combine the power of sophisticated analytics with business growth tools, customer support enhancements, and services that can help installers deliver an outstanding customer experience over the long lifespan of Enphase solar systems. Homeowners in Australia can easily locate an EIN installer in their area using the Find an Installer tool.