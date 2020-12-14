ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 7-Dec-20 41,444 382.27 15,842,609.72 8-Dec-20 43,551 385.52 16,789,718.81 9-Dec-20 38,994 382.76 14,925,262.72 10-Dec-20 45,464 376.64 17,123,694.17 11-Dec-20 47,000 374.48 17,600,415.24

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

