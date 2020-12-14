Caladrius Biosciences Provides Year-End 2020 Strategic Portfolio Update

“The Company evaluated its current and proposed development programs in the context of multiple variables, including macro considerations, COVID-19 pandemic headwinds and financial limitations,” stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D. President and CEO of Caladrius. “The result is a business and development plan for 2021 that will ensure that our available capital will fund the Company through 2021.” The Company has determined the following development strategy for each program (listed in order of highest to lowest priority).

CLBS16

If the compelling positive results of the open label ESCaPE-CMD phase 2a trial reported in May 2020 can be replicated in subsequent larger blinded trials, CLBS16 could become the first therapy to reverse coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”) with a single treatment for the up to 1.6 million CMD patients in the U.S. alone. The Phase 2b FREEDOM trial, which is currently recruiting patients, is targeted to complete enrollment by the end of 2021 and we hope to have top-line data in the third quarter of 2022. “This 105 subject trial will be the centerpiece of Caladrius’ clinical development efforts in 2021 and is expected to provide critical information on safety, therapeutic effect, optimal mode of administration and product processing that would be key to discussions with FDA in determining the next development step in the most rapid path to potential approval,” stated Dr. Mazzo.

HONEDRA (CLBS12)

Of the Company’s pipeline programs, the COVID-19 pandemic has most negatively impacted the registration-eligible trial in Japan of our SAKIGAKE-designated product, HONEDRA. The trial to assess HONEDRA as a treatment for critical limb ischemia and Buerger’s Disease (“BD”) saw enrollment come to a halt from February 2020 through October 2020 as a result of virus mitigation measures implemented by the Japanese government. We re-initiated enrollment in November 2020 and now target completion of enrollment by the end of the first quarter of 2021, assuming no further COVID-19 impact. The data reported to date for the trial for the completed BD cohort continues to encourage us of future success when the trial is completed. Approximately 60% (4 of 7) of BD patients achieved the study’s primary endpoint of “CLI-free”. This is a remarkable result considering that BD patients typically experience continued disease progression leading to ultimate amputation. With study enrollment expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 and full trial data expected in the first quarter of 2022, we are targeting a Japanese NDA filing early in the second half of 2022. Based on the SAKIGAKE designation that stipulates a 6 months review period, HONEDRA could have an approval decision in Japan as early as late 2022 or early 2023. HONEDRA could represent a commercial market opportunity of several hundred million dollars in Japan alone and the Company plans to commercialize the product through a partnership with a Japanese pharmaceutical company to maximize its commercial success.