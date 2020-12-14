 

Caladrius Biosciences Provides Year-End 2020 Strategic Portfolio Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:00  |  61   |   |   

Program strategy and prioritization supports projection of available capital through 2021

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that the Company has completed its year-end strategic portfolio product review to optimize the development strategy and priority of each of its programs for 2021 and beyond.

“The Company evaluated its current and proposed development programs in the context of multiple variables, including macro considerations, COVID-19 pandemic headwinds and financial limitations,” stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D. President and CEO of Caladrius. “The result is a business and development plan for 2021 that will ensure that our available capital will fund the Company through 2021.” The Company has determined the following development strategy for each program (listed in order of highest to lowest priority).

CLBS16
If the compelling positive results of the open label ESCaPE-CMD phase 2a trial reported in May 2020 can be replicated in subsequent larger blinded trials, CLBS16 could become the first therapy to reverse coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”) with a single treatment for the up to 1.6 million CMD patients in the U.S. alone. The Phase 2b FREEDOM trial, which is currently recruiting patients, is targeted to complete enrollment by the end of 2021 and we hope to have top-line data in the third quarter of 2022. “This 105 subject trial will be the centerpiece of Caladrius’ clinical development efforts in 2021 and is expected to provide critical information on safety, therapeutic effect, optimal mode of administration and product processing that would be key to discussions with FDA in determining the next development step in the most rapid path to potential approval,” stated Dr. Mazzo.

HONEDRA (CLBS12)
Of the Company’s pipeline programs, the COVID-19 pandemic has most negatively impacted the registration-eligible trial in Japan of our SAKIGAKE-designated product, HONEDRA. The trial to assess HONEDRA as a treatment for critical limb ischemia and Buerger’s Disease (“BD”) saw enrollment come to a halt from February 2020 through October 2020 as a result of virus mitigation measures implemented by the Japanese government. We re-initiated enrollment in November 2020 and now target completion of enrollment by the end of the first quarter of 2021, assuming no further COVID-19 impact. The data reported to date for the trial for the completed BD cohort continues to encourage us of future success when the trial is completed. Approximately 60% (4 of 7) of BD patients achieved the study’s primary endpoint of “CLI-free”. This is a remarkable result considering that BD patients typically experience continued disease progression leading to ultimate amputation. With study enrollment expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 and full trial data expected in the first quarter of 2022, we are targeting a Japanese NDA filing early in the second half of 2022. Based on the SAKIGAKE designation that stipulates a 6 months review period, HONEDRA could have an approval decision in Japan as early as late 2022 or early 2023. HONEDRA could represent a commercial market opportunity of several hundred million dollars in Japan alone and the Company plans to commercialize the product through a partnership with a Japanese pharmaceutical company to maximize its commercial success.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caladrius Biosciences Provides Year-End 2020 Strategic Portfolio Update Program strategy and prioritization supports projection of available capital through 2021BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...