 

AMMO, Inc. Positioned to Capitalize on Projected Market Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

Ammunition Market Projected Growth-$20.8 billion (US) to $24.9 billion (US) by 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is poised to execute on its sales plans to take advantage of projected substantial annual market growth expected to result in global ammunition sales of approximately $24.9 billion (US) by 2025.

A Changing Global Market
The global ammunition market size is projected to grow from $20.8 billion (US) in 2020 to $24.9 billion (US) by 2025. To date in 2020, nearly 7.7 million individuals purchased a firearm for the first in the U.S. Background checks, a precursor and surrogate measure for firearms purchases, increased by more than 45% in November (National Shooting Sports Foundation/November, 2020). 40% of the first-time gun buyers were women – one of the largest increases ever in this demographic. Current uncertainty in the US political landscape, COVID’s adverse social and economic impact and the evolving military and law enforcement markets continue to fuel the current surge demand. “This continuing market surge is reflected in our $135 million in open orders and the Company receiving a $5 million PO for Streak just last week,” said AMMO’s Chairman and CEO, Fred Wagenhals.

“AMMO is well-positioned to achieve exponential positive revenue growth based upon implementation of strategic production capacity increases we had planned for pre-COVID. We also offer a differentiating product no competitor can provide the shooting public, law enforcement and our military partners – our patented STREAK Visual Ammunition. STREAK is the perfect range round for new gun owners to train with as they log hours on the range perfecting accurate and safe shooting habits. The STREAK’s one-way non-incendiary luminescent technology allows the shooter to see their round fly downrange and make immediate corrections as they train on their gun. The law enforcement and military training applications are self-evident and the live-fire combat applications are unparalleled. We started this Company with a focused strategy to disrupt a complacent industry by bringing products to market that would enhance the individual shooter’s experience – and that is exactly what we continue to work on each and every day,” said Mr. Wagenhals. 

About AMMO, Inc.
AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes its company branded munitions, its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and O.W.L. Technologies. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com


AMMO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMMO, Inc. Positioned to Capitalize on Projected Market Growth Ammunition Market Projected Growth-$20.8 billion (US) to $24.9 billion (US) by 2025 SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Unprecedented Demand Results in Booked Orders in Excess of $135 million
04.12.20
AMMO, Inc. Announces Closing of $18 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
01.12.20
AMMO, Inc. Announces Pricing of $18 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market
24.11.20
AMMO, Inc. Continues to Expand Law Enforcement Market Offerings
18.11.20
AMMO, Inc. Updates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021 to $55 million Reflecting Projected 272% Year Over Year Revenue Growth
16.11.20
AMMO, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Results