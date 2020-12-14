 

DGAP-News Biohacks GmbH issues corporate bonds

Biohacks GmbH issues corporate bonds

14.12.2020 / 14:25
CORPORATE NEWS

Biohacks GmbH issues corporate bonds

  • Strongly growing supplier of high-quality functional food products issues bonds to finance growth
  • Private placement of a corporate bond with a coupon of 5.0% p.a. and a maturity of 2 years
  • Public offering of a further bond with a coupon of 3.5% p.a. and a maturity of 1 year planned
  • Investors to benefit from the megatrend "biohacking" in the food sector

Dusseldorf, 14 December 2020. Biohacks GmbH ("Biohacks", "the Company"), a provider of high-quality functional food products, is issuing a corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3H20J8) with a volume of up to € 8,000,000 in a private placement. The security has an interest rate of 5.0% p.a. with a maturity of 2 years. With a minimum subscription of 100,000 Euro, the bond is targeted at qualified investors. The proceeds of the issue will be used to finance growth, in particular international expansion, the development of new products and the intensification of product marketing.

In addition, the company plans to issue a further bond (ISIN DE000A3H20H2) with a volume of up to € 999,000, which is aimed at private investors. It has an interest rate of 3.5% p.a. with a maturity of 1 year and will be issued in a public offering with a denomination of 1,000 Euro. The offer is, inter alia, subject to the condition of the publication of a securities information sheet, which is expected to be authorised by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority on 21 December 2020. The legally relevant securities information sheet (WIB) and the bond terms and conditions are expected to be available for download from https://anleihe.biohackscompany.com from 21 December 2020.

Torsten Schwehm, Managing Director of Biohacks GmbH:
"Biohacking is a megatrend in the field of nutrition. With the Biohacks bond investors are participating in a strongly growing company in a dynamic future market. With performance-enhancing products made from natural ingredients and a consistent expansion strategy we will be able to considerably increase our market share. The placement of the corporate bonds puts us in a position to accelerate the pace of growth. In the medium term, we are aiming for annual sales of about 90 million euros with an attractive margin."

Disclaimer

