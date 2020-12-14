The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq TradeTalks

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK ) (the “Company” or “Peck”), a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, is pleased to provide highlights from recent interviews by Jill Malandrino, Global Markets Reporter for Nasdaq.

“Financing the transition to renewable energy with green bonds”

November 24, 2020

William Dale, Chief Executive Officer and Jonas Englund, Chief Strategy Officer of GreenBond Advisors provided an in-depth perspective about green bonds and what it means for companies able to access funds to construct renewable energy assets. Mr. Dale explained that it was important for GreenBond Advisors to partner with experts in the field because there are complexities and barriers to entry to moving into this space. Partnering with The Peck Company was important because Peck will have a significant territorial advantage to expand its footprint by having access to capital like the green bond market.

Swedish investment bank SEB, underwriter of the first Green Bond in 2008, has forecast the Green Bond market will exceed $1 trillion by the end of 2020. Many pundits compare the potential growth and demand to mirror that of ETFs which were a $1 trillion asset class 15 years ago, growing into $5 trillion today, as to predict that the Green Bond market asset class will be $5 trillion by 2035.

Dale and Englund believe that we are undergoing a transformational change to a society powered by clean electricity that is being driven by innovation. Forecasters expect renewables to make up 70-80% of electricity generation in 20 years, up from just 28% today. Solar specifically represents less than 2% of the U.S. grid today and is estimated to be at 30% in 20 years. Infrastructure is needed to support such growth, and GreenBond Advisors with its partners like The Peck Company intend to be active in construction and ownership of assets.

In April 2020, Peck and GreenBond Advisors formed a new investment partnership that Peck believes will increase Peck’s access to capital for the construction of new solar projects and to scale its existing pipeline of new EPC business. Peck partnered with GreenSeed Investors LLC and its affiliates GreenBond Advisors LLC and Solar Project Partners LLC to gain access to the rapidly growing Green Bond segment of the fixed income markets. Of note, this partnership provides Peck with access to project growth capital through additional EPC contract work from Green Bond proceeds while improving working capital and strengthening liquidity ratios.