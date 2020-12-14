 

Boxlight Wins Best of Show Awards at ISTE

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced they are the recipients of three Best of Show Awards at ISTE 2020.

Awards were given in various categories and Boxlight won the Best of Show Awards for its newly launched MimioConnect Blended Learning Platform, MimioSTEM solutions for MyStemKits and Robo 3D, and Boxlight EOS Education Professional Development: Extending Learning Beyond the Classroom.

“It is an honor to be selected for three Best of Show Awards by Tech and Learning. We are committed to developing innovative and effective edtech solutions that teachers and students need,” says Michael Pope, Boxlight CEO. “This recognition further affirms our efforts to provide real solutions, at a time when education is facing unique challenges.”

ISTE offered its first virtual conference in November that consisted of a full week of workshops, sessions, and expert advice. ISTE judges were able to check out the latest technology on display in the virtual exhibit hall to evaluate those products that were nominated for Tech & Learning’s annual Best of Show at ISTE. The judges rated their impressions of individual products on a sliding scale, evaluating areas such as value, uniqueness in the market, and the product’s ability to solve specific problems for educators and administrators.

“It was inspiring to see so many innovative products on display at ISTE20 Live,” says Tech & Learning’s Content Director Christine Weiser. “One thing this challenging year has taught us is that education continues to be one of the most resilient and passionate industries around. The winners of the Best of Show at ISTE and The Best of 2020 are examples of how innovation will continue to transform teaching and learning through this pandemic and beyond.”

About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and https://www.clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

