dMY Technology Group, Inc. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approved Proposed Business Combination With Rush Street Interactive
dMY Technology Group, Inc. (“dMY” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DMYT, DMYT.U and DMYT WS), announced today that it has scheduled the special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Rush Street Interactive, LP (“RSI”) and certain other matters for December 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The Company also announced today that it has filed its definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and will distribute the definitive proxy statement and proxy card to its stockholders of record as of the November 30, 2020 record date for the Special Meeting (the “Record Date”). Following the closing of the Business Combination, the post-Business Combination Company’s Class A Common Stock and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbols “RSI” and “RSI WS”, respectively. The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by dMY’s stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions for transactions of this type and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.
About Rush Street Interactive
Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.
0 Kommentare