 

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Completes Green Bond Offering $500 Million of 5.5-Year Series AD Senior Unsecured Debentures at an Annual Coupon Rate of 1.974%

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that it has closed its previously announced offering of $500 million principal amount of Series AD senior unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”). The Debentures are RioCan’s second Green Bond.

Issued at par, the Debentures carry an annual coupon rate of 1.974% with a five and half-year term, maturing on June 15, 2026. The Debentures were sold on a private placement basis in certain provinces of Canada. The offering was made on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Scotia Capital Inc.

The Series AD Debentures were issued as Green Bonds under the RioCan Green Bond Framework, which Sustainalytics, a global leader in providing ESG research and analysis, reviewed and confirmed in its independent second party opinion as being aligned with the International Capital Markets Association’s Green Bond Principles 2018.  RioCan’s Green Bond Framework and Sustainalytics’ corresponding independent second party opinion are available on the Sustainability page of RioCan’s website, www.riocan.com, under “About”.

The net proceeds of this issuance will be used to finance, in whole or in part, expenditures associated with Eligible Green Projects as described in RioCan’s Green Bond Framework. Prior to allocation of the net proceeds of this issuance to Eligible Green Projects, the net proceeds may be initially utilized, in part or in full, for repayments of certain of RioCan’s credit facilities, and ultimately will be allocated to Eligible Green Projects in accordance with RioCan’s Green Bond Framework.

The Debentures are rated BBB (high) with a negative trend by DBRS Limited and BBB with no negative change in outlook to the entity rating given to RioCan by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services.

The Debentures have been issued pursuant to RioCan’s trust indenture dated March 8, 2005, as supplemented. The Debentures rank equally with all other senior unsecured indebtedness of the Trust.

The Debentures have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This News Release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

