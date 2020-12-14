Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 26 November 2020 regarding ongoing safety studies for the Nordic Beauty and Balance & Vitality product series. We have today received confirmation that the first 6 products from Balance & Vitality have passed the safety studies that the EU requires to be carried out before commercialization. The results for further 18 products are expected in January 2021, while the last 3 products are expected to be approved during Q1 2021. Balance & Vitality will be a complete skincare series with products in all categories.

The tests were performed at Eurofins, which is the world's largest in testing food, environment, medicine and cosmetics and has 800 laboratories in more than 50 different countries.

ABT expects the Balance & Vitality product series to be ready for distribution and sale in the first half of 2021.

For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, CEO, telephone +47 916 28 092.

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. ABT's focus on commercialization and development of natural ingredients and natural skin care products has been, and will continue to be, an important part of the company's strategy going forward. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on Euronext Expand.