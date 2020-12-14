 

Atlantica Announces an Agreement with Algonquin to Acquire a 20 MW Solar Asset in Colombia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:20  |  43   |   |   

December 14, 2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it has reached an agreement with a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“Algonquin”) (TSX/NYSE: AQN), a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately US $11 billion of total assets, to acquire a 20MW solar plant with a 15 year PPA in place in Colombia. The project was developed and is being constructed by AAGES, Algonquin’s international joint venture.

The investment is expected to be approximately US $20 million. Closing is expected to occur after the asset reaches commercial operation, which is currently expected in mid-2021. This represents Atlantica’s first investment in Colombia, an OECD member country with investment grade rating.

Additionally, Algonquin and Atlantica have agreed to potentially co-invest in additional solar plants in Colombia with a combined capacity of approximately 30MW to be solely developed and built by AAGES.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO said: “We are happy to co-invest with Algonquin in these projects, in a measured step to enter into a new market like Colombia, with attractive growth prospects for renewables and with similar characteristics to other Atlantica’s markets in South America.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release including, without limitation, those regarding the construction of the asset and closing of acquisition, our future financial position and results of operations, our strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which we operate or are seeking to operate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which we operate or intend to operate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "is likely to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projected," "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions or terminology.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. Our actual results of operations, financial condition and the development of events may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above, include those factors discussed under “Item 1.A—“Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 furnished on Form 6-K on the date hereof and under “Item 1.A—“Risk Factors” in our quarterly report for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 furnished on Form 6-K on November 6, 2020, and “Item 3.D—Risk Factors” and “Item 5.A—Operating Results” in our annual report filed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed on Form 20-F. Atlantica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Atlantica

Atlantica is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).


Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E  ir@atlantica.com

                  		Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E  ir@atlantica.com

T  +44 20 3499 0465                                   

               


Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlantica Announces an Agreement with Algonquin to Acquire a 20 MW Solar Asset in Colombia December 14, 2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it has reached an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Atlantica Receives A- Rating From CDP

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
51
Abengoa Yield plc