 

A.I.S. Resources Signs Kirkland Fosterville Contract Senior Exploration Geologist Denis Walsh to the Full-Time Position of Chief Geologist

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:30  |  52   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces that it has appointed Senior Geologist Denis M. Walsh to the position of Chief Geologist of A.I.S Resources Ltd. Previously Denis was the Senior Contract Exploration Geologist with Kirkland Lake Gold guiding a team of up to 6 geologists exploring over 1,400sqkm regional exploration tenure surrounding Fosterville. The board of Directors is delighted with this key appointment which is integral to the Company’s development and future at Fosterville-Toolleen, Yalgogrin and Kingston properties.

Denis’s substantial experience includes 20 years at Yalgogrin EL5891, and the last 18 months focused at Kirkland Lake Gold’s Fosterville operation. His recent role included identification, assessment and communication of targets and programs to support formulation of significant forward-looking budgets and assist delivery of existing budget programs. Work also involved drill tender preparations, prospect reviews, targeting criteria and budget data for tenement applications. Typical duties also included targeting drillholes, planning and interpretation of deep (1km depth) drilling program under 100m Murray Basin sediments utilizing partial leach soil geochemistry, geophysics datasets including gravity, magnetics, IP, AEM and downhole geophysics. Assessment of programs involved structural logging, stratigraphic interpretation/section reconstruction and multielement alteration data review followed by integration of all geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets.

Denis graduated from RMIT University, Melbourne with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Geology in 1993. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Denis has deep experience exploring in the Lachlan Fold Belt Victoria and NSW (gold, silver, copper, platinum, nickel/cobalt/scandium), New England NSW (Diamonds), Central goldfields WA Norseman area (gold, nickel/copper/platinum/palladium), Gawler Craton in SA (gold), Gippsland and Otway basins in Victoria (geothermal), Cooper Basin and Gawler Craton in South Australia (geothermal), and Victoria and Tasmania (environmental assessments).

Seite 1 von 2


AIS Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A.I.S. Resources Signs Kirkland Fosterville Contract Senior Exploration Geologist Denis Walsh to the Full-Time Position of Chief Geologist VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces that it has appointed Senior Geologist Denis M. Walsh to the position of Chief Geologist of A.I.S …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
A.I.S. Resources Announces Closing of Heavily Oversubscribed Financing
24.11.20
A.I.S. Resources Announces Financing Increase to up to $1,299,900
17.11.20
A.I.S. Resources Signs Fosterville-Toolleen and Kingston Gold Project Agreements and Announces Financing

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.01.20
23
AIS Resources - Lithium Chance in Argentinien