Ayr Strategies Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the “Prospectus”) to provide the Company with the flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions, if and when needed, during the 25-month period that the Prospectus, once made final, remains effective (the “Effective Period”).

The Prospectus has been filed in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. The Prospectus, when final and effective, will enable the Company to offer, issue and sell, from time to time: subordinate voting shares; restricted voting shares; limited voting shares; warrants; subscription receipts; debt securities; convertible securities; units; or any combination of such securities (collectively, the “Securities”) for up to an aggregate offering price of C$500,000,000 (or its equivalent), in one or more transactions during the Effective Period.

The Company may also use the Prospectus in connection with an “at-the-market distribution” in accordance with applicable securities laws, which would permit securities to be sold on behalf of the Company through the Canadian Securities Exchange (or other existing trading markets) as further described in the applicable prospectus supplement. To date, no agreement has been entered into with respect to such a distribution.

The Company may use the net proceeds from the sale of Securities for general corporate purposes, capital projects, internal expansion, or for the acquisition of other businesses, assets or securities by the Company or one of its subsidiaries.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

If any Securities are offered under the Prospectus, the terms of any such Securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be established at the time of any offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the time of such offering and would be made available by Ayr.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s use of proceeds in respect of Securities issued under the Prospectus, if any. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For more details on these and other risk factors see the Company's most recent management’s discussion and analysis and the Company’s annual information form on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the heading “Risk Factors”.

About Ayr Strategies Inc.

Ayr Strategies (“Ayr”) is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focusing on high-growth markets. The Company cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day – helping them to live their best lives, elevated.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick, Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: IR@ayrstrategies.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
T: (949) 574-3860
Email: IR@ayrstrategies.com

 


Disclaimer

