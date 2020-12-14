 

Leak Detection Market worth $3.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Leak Detection Market for Oil & Gas with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (Acoustic, E-RTTM, Fiber Optic, Mass/Volume Balance, Laser Absorption and LiDAR, Thermal Imaging), Medium (Oil and Condensate, Natural Gas), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Leak Detection Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2025. Increasing incidents of oil and gas leakages in pipelines and storage tanks at production facilities, ongoing construction of new pipelines and expansion of existing ones, and evolving government regulations pertaining to the implementation of leak detection systems are the key factors driving the growth of the leak detection market for oil & gas. Rising oil and gas exploration and production activities worldwide, increasing global oil and natural gas consumption, and ongoing technological advancements in leak detection systems are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the leak detection market for oil & gas during the forecast period.

The leak detection market for oil & gas includes players like Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB (Switzerland), KROHNE Group (Germany), and PSI Software AG (Germany. These players have strong market presence for leak detection solutions across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Evolving government regulations pertaining to implementation of leak detection systems

Immense safety measures are required to carry or transfer flammable or explosive materials, such as natural gas or oil, through pipelines as a small leak in these pipelines may result in serious consequences. Pipelines are also subject to vandalism or even terrorist attacks. During wars, pipelines are often targeted by military troops of hostile countries. Thus, governments worldwide have made it mandatory to implement leak detection systems in oil and gas pipelines to avoid leakages in them and ensure their safety. Under the newly proposed hazardous liquid pipeline safety regulations in 2019, the US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) amended the Pipeline Safety Regulations to enhance the safety of pipelines transporting hazardous liquids, in response to congressional mandates, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommendations.

