DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs several multiyear service contracts for tram networks in France 14.12.2020 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Multiyear framework agreements signed for condition-based maintenance of trams in France

- Contracts include condition guarantee for rail tracks and switch systems at a fixed price

Werdohl, December 14, 2020. Vossloh, a leading supplier of solutions, technologies and services for rail infrastructure, has signed multiyear contracts for the maintenance of tram networks with the respective operators in the French cities of Le Havre and Valenciennes. The contracts have an initial term of three years. As part of the contracts, Vossloh will provide the network operators with a condition guarantee for the rail tracks and the switch systems at a fixed price. Vossloh's unique service spectrum is united in one complete offer, from track analysis to continuous monitoring of the track's condition to optimal maintenance measures based on the condition of the rail line. The services and products not covered by the guarantee are covered for the time being at standard rates by a service catalogue that can be called up by the customer.

The maintenance contracts provide the operators with a high degree of cost certainty and, at the same time, increased track availability. Vossloh is positioning itself as a central contact point for customers for questions about, and solutions to, maintenance of rail lines.

With the goal of collaborative development of an efficient and targeted maintenance strategy, comprehensive audits and customer meetings preceded the conclusion of the contracts in Le Havre and Valenciennes. For this purpose, Vossloh used cutting-edge measuring technology and proprietary analysis software to compile a detailed condition report for the entire rail network in order to assess the wear behavior of respective track sections in close consultation with the operators. The contracts were concluded based on these findings.