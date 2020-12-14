DGAP-News: Loop Industries / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Loop Industries Announces Independent Review Confirming Effectiveness of Patented Technology 14.12.2020 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Independent testing by respected third-party research center confirms that Loop's Gen II depolymerization technology is effective at producing pure monomers

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Loop Industries ("Loop" or "the Company"), an innovator in sustainable plastics technology, today released the report of an independent verification of Loop's patented Gen II depolymerization technology, which allows waste polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber to be recycled into virgin-quality PET resin made from 100% recycled content. This verification was conducted by Kemitek, a not-for-profit College Centre for Technology Transfer specialized in the fields of green chemistry and chemical process scale-up.

Effectiveness of Patented Technology Producing Pure Monomers

Loop commissioned Kemitek to validate its technology, which turns waste PET plastic and polyester fiber feedstock into its primary building blocks, or monomers: dimethyl terephthalate ("DMT") and monoethylene glycol ("MEG"), which meet established purity criteria for producing virgin-quality PET.

Kemitek established a rigorous and independent methodology for this verification:

I. The Kemitek team was on site at Loop's Terrebonne, Quebec facilities for 16 days to verify each step of Loop's technology at Mini-Pilot (25 L reactor) and Pilot scales (6000 L reactor) from feedstock (post-consumer waste PET plastic) to final purified monomers (DMT and MEG).

II. Kemitek received the feedstock directly from Loop's supplier at their facilities. They then dried, sampled, sealed and shipped the waste plastic feedstock to Loop. The feedstock was also sent to an external laboratory by Kemitek for analysis and characterization.

III. Once on site, the Kemitek team took possession of the feedstock, controlled and secured the entire process to ensure the chain of custody at all times via human supervision and numbered lockouts and seals on the equipment.