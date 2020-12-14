Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix

“Productivity, security and compliance and a superior employee experience are at the center of our business success, and Citrix enables us to deliver all three,” said Irshad Saifi, CIO and CDO, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

To succeed in a world where work happens anywhere, people need consistent, secure and reliable access to the systems and information they need to do their jobs, wherever they happen to be. Using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. , one of India’s largest law firms, is delivering it and empowering its team to perform at their best, whether they are at home, in the office or on the road.

Delivering the Future of Work

Leveraging Citrix’s digital workspace and application delivery and security solutions, including Citrix SD-WAN and Citrix Endpoint Management, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. has created a modern digital workspace through which its team can securely access the applications and insights they need and prefer to use to get work done on the devices of their choice in a simple, unified manner and work free from the noise, distractions and technology issues that can hamper engagement and productivity.

Positioned first for Application Performance Optimization and Deployment Flexibility in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure (Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, Naresh Singh, September 30, 2020), Citrix SD-WAN, enables IT teams need to deliver a secure, consistent and reliable user experience when accessing SaaS apps, cloud workloads, virtual apps and desktops or traditional data center resources from anywhere, using any device.

Using the solution, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. has been able to:

Ensure seamless connectivity across all its branches

Consolidate multiple MPLS links and improve availability with real-time failover

Centralize visibility and management across all branches through a single pane for monitoring and alerts

“With Citrix SD-WAN, we are able to ensure a great user experience through seamless connectivity and availability and in turn, improve the productivity of our lawyers,” said Shams Khan, Head, IT Infrastructure and Information Security, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.