CEL-SCI Corporation to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) , a Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13 th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Geert Kersten, Chief Executive Officer of CEL-SCI, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

LD Micro’s Main Event will feature a new format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

View CEL-SCI’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CVM

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treated patients who are newly diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck with the investigational product Multikine* first, BEFORE they received surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy. This approach is unique. Most other cancer immunotherapies are administered only after conventional therapies have been tried and/or failed. Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

CEL-SCI believes that this Phase 3 study is the largest Phase 3 study in the world for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Per the study’s protocol, newly diagnosed patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck were treated with the Multikine treatment regimen right after diagnosis and prior to receiving the Standard of Care (SOC), which involves surgery, radiation or concurrent radiochemotherapy. Multikine is designed to help the immune system “see” the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to better be able to mount an attack on the tumor. The aim of treatment with Multikine is to boost the body’s immune system prior to SOC to attack the cancer. The Phase 3 study is fully enrolled with 928 patients and the last patient was treated in September 2016. To prove an overall survival benefit, the study requires CEL-SCI to wait until 298 events have occurred among the two main comparator groups. This study milestone occurred in late April 2020. The study is currently in the statistical analysis phase.