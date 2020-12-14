 

AstroNova to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David S. Smith, Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

A live webcast of the AstroNova presentation will be available at https://bit.ly/3oNuwgb and on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, https://investors.astronovainc.com. The event will be archived on the website for 90 days.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of labeling hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track, and enhance their products' appearance. The segment is comprised of three business units: QuickLabel, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing; TrojanLabel, an innovative leader for professional label presses; and GetLabels, the premier supplier of label materials, inks, toners, ribbons, and adhesives, all compatible with the major printer brands. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science, and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, "total solution" approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit and the cabin; and the Test and Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record, and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

