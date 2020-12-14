 

Propanc Biopharma Provides Shareholder Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, announced today on the progress of the Company, recent developments and forecast for 2021, as the Company prepares for entering clinical development for its lead product candidate, PRP, for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer. PRP represents a novel therapeutic approach, targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells, but leaving healthy stem cells alone, making it less toxic compared to current standard treatment options, like chemotherapy and radiotherapy. PRP does not suppress the immune system, and therefore in a post pandemic world, can offer support to cancer sufferers who are at risk of infection.

“Whilst navigating the challenges presented during the global pandemic, Propanc management believes the Company has the fundamentals in place to progress PRP to a Phase Ib, First-In-Human (FIH) study in advanced cancer patients,” said James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to work on publishing our latest scientific research and exploiting further patent opportunities for our expanding intellectual property portfolio. PRP represents a novel approach that offers a real alternative to standard treatment options which is less toxic and supports immune function when compared to standard treatment options. In a post COVID world, we need to support cancer sufferers whose lives have been significantly affected by cancer and the threat of post treatment secondary infection, which can be life threatening. We look forward to expending every effort to meet our goals in 2021.”

Recent Developments

The Company recently raised $209,000 for operating expenses. Furthermore, an S-1 Registration Statement received a notice of effectiveness from the Securities and Exchange Commission for a lead institutional investor as part of a financing agreement entered into earlier this year of up to $3 million with a total of $626,035 of securities purchased to date. The Company will continue to work with the lead institutional investor for future funding tranches to prepare the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, for a Phase Ib, FIH study in advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors.

