 

Vince Holding Corp. Announces Completion of Third Lien Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a leading global contemporary group (“Vince” or the “Company”), announced that it has closed its Third Lien Credit Facility resulting in $42.3 million in excess availability under its Revolving Credit Facility. The Company also announced that its earnings release for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020, previously scheduled for after-market-close today, has been postponed to December 21, 2020. The Company plans to host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Preliminary highlights for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020:

  • Net sales decreased 34.0% to $69.0 million as compared to $104.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Gross margin rate was 45.9% compared to 48.8% in the same period last year.
  • On December 11, 2020 the Company closed the Third Lien Credit Facility resulting in excess availability of $42.3 million.

David Stefko, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “The third quarter experienced sequential improvement in direct-to-consumer sales and gross margin, which continued into the fourth quarter as we entered the holiday season. At the same time, we continued to tightly manage our expenses. While we expect a continued recovery in our business, we successfully closed the Third Lien Credit Facility as well as completed amendments to our existing Revolving and Term Loan Credit Facilities. As we continue to navigate the near term headwinds resulting from COVID, these steps enhanced our liquidity position to support the continued execution of our strategies. We have been very pleased to see continued market share gains in our Vince brand and look forward to the continued execution of our multi-pronged growth strategy. For Rebecca Taylor, we remain encouraged by the opportunity to replicate the Vince recovery and growth playbook. We look forward to providing more detail on our earnings call.”

Financing

On December 11, 2020, the Company entered into a $20 million Third Lien Credit Facility with SK Financial Services, LLC (“SK Financial”). Interest and fees under the Third Lien Credit Facility are payable in kind. Proceeds from this facility were used to pay down the borrowings under the Company’s existing Revolving Credit Facility. SK Financial is an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital”), whose affiliates own approximately 72% of the Company’s common stock. The Third Lien Credit Facility was reviewed and approved by the Special Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, consisting solely of directors not affiliated with Sun Capital, which was represented by independent legal advisors.

Seite 1 von 4
Vince Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vince Holding Corp. Announces Completion of Third Lien Credit Facility Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a leading global contemporary group (“Vince” or the “Company”), announced that it has closed its Third Lien Credit Facility resulting in $42.3 million in excess availability under its Revolving Credit Facility. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Vince Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results