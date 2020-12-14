 

NGC President Mark Burstein Accepted as a Member of the Forbes Technology Council

Mark Burstein, president of New Generation Computing, Inc. (“NGC”), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions, has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community of leading technology executives.

Burstein was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, Burstein will share his expertise on the intersection of supply chain technology with retail and fashion in regular contributions to Forbes. His strategic insight and industry experience have helped global brands and retailers empower the digital supply chain, enabling them to optimize product lead time and distribution.

“We are honored to welcome Mark Burstein into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

“Companies today face a critical mandate to improve their supply chains, as COVID-19 exposed many weak links in existing supply chain processes and technologies,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “More than ever, businesses need resilient, highly responsive supply chains, which can only be achieved through digital technology. I look forward to participating in the Forbes community of technology experts to have honest discussions on how global companies can make the transition to next-generation supply chains.”

Read Burstein’s first article on “How To Fix Broken Retail Supply Chains” here.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About NGC

NGC’s cloud platform powers the digital supply chain, enabling brands and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution. NGC solutions cover the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of NGC’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

NGC is a trademark of New Generation Computing, Inc. Other products mentioned in this release are registered marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

