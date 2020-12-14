NGC President Mark Burstein Accepted as a Member of the Forbes Technology Council

Burstein was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, Burstein will share his expertise on the intersection of supply chain technology with retail and fashion in regular contributions to Forbes. His strategic insight and industry experience have helped global brands and retailers empower the digital supply chain, enabling them to optimize product lead time and distribution.

Mark Burstein, president of New Generation Computing, Inc. (“NGC”), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions, has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community of leading technology executives.

“We are honored to welcome Mark Burstein into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

“Companies today face a critical mandate to improve their supply chains, as COVID-19 exposed many weak links in existing supply chain processes and technologies,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “More than ever, businesses need resilient, highly responsive supply chains, which can only be achieved through digital technology. I look forward to participating in the Forbes community of technology experts to have honest discussions on how global companies can make the transition to next-generation supply chains.”

Read Burstein’s first article on “How To Fix Broken Retail Supply Chains” here.

