GE Healthcare and St. Luke’s University Health Network Accelerate Breast Cancer Care with First One-Stop Clinic in the U.S.

In 2019, GE Healthcare and Premier Inc. announced plans to collaboratively work with a Premier member health system to open the first One-Stop Clinic model for breast cancer in the U.S. The multi-modality approach is designed to provide patients with a coordinated journey from the initial appointment through diagnosis and treatment plan in one location and with one team – all in a significantly shorter timeframe.

GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE) today announced St. Luke’s University Health Network in Pennsylvania will pilot the nation’s first rapid diagnostic breast cancer center model. The One-Stop Clinic breast care model, which originated at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in France, has been shown to improve clinical outcomes and speed up breast cancer diagnosis and treatment planning.

The goal is to reduce the time between when a patient receives an abnormal screening mammogram and a confirmed cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. Studies show the length of time between mammogram and the first surgical consultation can average 26 days. GE Healthcare and Premier Applied Sciences selected St. Luke’s as an ideal pilot site as they have already implemented a five day, streamlined diagnostic imaging flow process. Once the One-Stop Clinic is fully operational, the goal is to reduce this time to 36 hours or fewer. Premier’s role is to create the training and operation materials that St. Luke’s will utilize to implement this model. The three parties will work together to share these learnings with other health systems in the future.

“Reducing the time to diagnosis for breast cancer patients will become a reality in 2021,” said Roni Christopher, DHSc, Vice President of Design and Implementation for Premier. “We are incredibly proud of the work we have done thus far with GE Healthcare and St. Luke’s, and are excited to help expand this innovative care model to more patients across the country.”

Clinicians anticipate that the COVID-19 pandemic may create an even greater delay in a cancer diagnosis which could lead to an increased number of advanced breast cancers. An estimated 285,000 American women missed their screening mammogram between March and June 2020 alone. By consolidating the cancer diagnostic process to a single location, GE Healthcare aims to improve the patient experience and clinical outcomes, while mitigating COVID-19 exposure risk due to reduced time spent in the clinic.