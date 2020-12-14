VerifyMe and HP Indigo to Present Security Solutions at Virtual High Security Printing & Brand Protection Conference & Exhibition

The Virtual High Security Printing & Brand Protection Conference will discuss the emerging challenges faced by brand owners and government agencies in combating Illicit Trade and Counterfeiters post-covid19 pandemic. Multinational and national brand owners from the pharmaceutical, tobacco, alcohol, FMCG, oil & gas, automotive and banking sectors will be in attendance.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a solutions provider that helps brand owners monitor, control and protect their supply chain with software and counterfeit prevention technologies, is pleased to announce its collaboration with HP Indigo at the Asia Security Group Virtual High Security Printing & Brand Protection Conference & Exhibition on December 16-17, 2020.

For more information and registration: www.hspbp.com/virtual-hsp-brand-protection-expo.

HP Indigo, a leader in digital printing, will showcase VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure brand protection solution using invisible security inks designed to work with HP Indigo digital presses and smartphone enabled authentication devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has provided counterfeiters more opportunities to capitalize on consumer vulnerabilities, given shortages in multiple product categories. This is primarily due to high demand and disruptions in the supply chain, as most manufacturing operations have been scaled down or suspended. The limited availability of products in the market across various sectors is creating a vacuum and may influence intermediaries to capture the market by supplying counterfeit and/or expired products.

“Security printing using sophisticated HP Indigo digital presses and partner solutions such as VerifyMe make it possible to add overt and covert elements that help both brand owners and consumers avoid falling victim to the rising threat of counterfeiting,” stated, Yoav Lotan, HP Indigo Labels Business Manager, Asia Pacific, HP Inc.

Patrick White, CEO of VerifyMe, Inc. added, “It is with great pleasure to work together with our strategic partner, HP Indigo to showcase our collective security technologies to combat the deadly scourge of counterfeiting. In my opinion, in collaboration with HP Indigo we have developed the most effective anti-counterfeiting technologies known to date. Brand owners and label and packaging manufactures need to work towards implementing these technologies for the safety of their customers.”