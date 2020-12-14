Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 7 December 2020 to 11 December 2020:
|
Number of
A shares
|
Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|2,170
|25,533,420
|7 December 2020
|256
|11,975.8984
|3,065,830
|8 December 2020
|303
|12,029.0759
|3,644,810
|9 December 2020
|221
|12,027.3303
|2,658,040
|10 December 2020
|260
|11,975.5000
|3,113,630
|11 December 2020
|260
|12,203.1923
|3,172,830
|Total 7-11 December 2020
|1,300
|15,655,140
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 11 December 2020*
|1,378
|12,042.4154
|16,594,448
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|4,848
|57,783,009
|
Number of
B shares
|
Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|8,678
|108,674,764
|7 December 2020
|1,708
|12,743.8357
|21,766,471
|8 December 2020
|1,100
|12,799.1479
|14,079,063
|9 December 2020
|1,110
|12,832.9412
|14,244,565
|10 December 2020
|1,350
|12,788.1296
|17,263,975
|11 December 2020
|1,265
|12,990.6838
|16,433,215
|Total 7-11 December 2020
|6,533
|83,787,289
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 11 December 2020*
|4,182
|12,825.2394
|53,635,151
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|19,393
|246,097,204
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 113,718 A shares and 489,972 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.01% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 14 December 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 50 2020
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 50 2020
A.P. Moeller - Maersk (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare