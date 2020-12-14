 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:43  |  31   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 7 December 2020 to 11 December 2020:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK 		 
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 2,170   25,533,420  
7 December 2020 256 11,975.8984 3,065,830  
8 December 2020 303 12,029.0759 3,644,810  
9 December 2020 221 12,027.3303 2,658,040  
10 December 2020 260 11,975.5000 3,113,630  
11 December 2020 260 12,203.1923 3,172,830  
Total 7-11 December 2020 1,300   15,655,140
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 11 December 2020* 1,378 12,042.4154 16,594,448
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 4,848   57,783,009
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 8,678   108,674,764
7 December 2020 1,708 12,743.8357 21,766,471
8 December 2020 1,100 12,799.1479 14,079,063
9 December 2020 1,110 12,832.9412 14,244,565
10 December 2020 1,350 12,788.1296 17,263,975
11 December 2020 1,265 12,990.6838 16,433,215
Total 7-11 December 2020 6,533   83,787,289
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 11 December 2020* 4,182 12,825.2394 53,635,151
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 19,393   246,097,204
                 

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 113,718 A shares and 489,972 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.01% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 December 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901      

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


A.P. Moeller - Maersk (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program ANNOUNCEMENT A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:46 Uhr
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
11.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
07.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
07.12.20
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
07.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
01.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
30.11.20
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Initiates first phase of share buy-back program
30.11.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
18.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Freundlich - Anleger zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
18.11.20
Financial Calendar 2021