On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 7 December 2020 to 11 December 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 2,170 25,533,420 7 December 2020 256 11,975.8984 3,065,830 8 December 2020 303 12,029.0759 3,644,810 9 December 2020 221 12,027.3303 2,658,040 10 December 2020 260 11,975.5000 3,113,630 11 December 2020 260 12,203.1923 3,172,830 Total 7-11 December 2020 1,300 15,655,140 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 11 December 2020* 1,378 12,042.4154 16,594,448 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 4,848 57,783,009 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 8,678 108,674,764 7 December 2020 1,708 12,743.8357 21,766,471 8 December 2020 1,100 12,799.1479 14,079,063 9 December 2020 1,110 12,832.9412 14,244,565 10 December 2020 1,350 12,788.1296 17,263,975 11 December 2020 1,265 12,990.6838 16,433,215 Total 7-11 December 2020 6,533 83,787,289 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 11 December 2020* 4,182 12,825.2394 53,635,151 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 19,393 246,097,204

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 113,718 A shares and 489,972 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.01% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 December 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments