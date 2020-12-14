 

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Initiate Vonoprazan Development Program in Non-Erosive Reflux Disease (NERD)

Management and Key Opinion Leaders to discuss NERD and the vonoprazan NERD development program during virtual Investor Day webcast today at 1:00 PM (ET)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced plans to expand its vonoprazan development program into non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). NERD is a major subcategory of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and is characterized by reflux-related symptoms in the absence of esophageal mucosal erosions. There are over 65 million U.S. patients living with GERD, and it is estimated that approximately two-thirds of this population have NERD.

The vonoprazan NERD development program is expected to evaluate vonoprazan in clinical trials that have the potential to offer patients increased dosing regimen flexibility in the management of their NERD symptoms as compared to many current U.S. treatments. The NERD development program plan is expected to include the evaluation of both vonoprazan continuous and on-demand dosing regimens. As a next step in its NERD development program, Phathom anticipates initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial in mid-2021 to evaluate various doses of vonoprazan as an on-demand therapy for patients with NERD.

“The planned expansion of our clinical program to evaluate vonoprazan as a potential therapy for NERD further highlights our commitment to addressing the unmet needs of patients suffering from acid-related disorders,” said Azmi Nabulsi, MD, Chief Operating Officer of Phathom. “The treatment options currently available to the millions of patients suffering with NERD in the U.S. are known to have limitations such as slow onset and limited efficacy. Based on vonoprazan’s pharmacological profile, we believe it has the potential to overcome these limitations and provide NERD patients with powerful symptom relief as well as greater dosing flexibility for managing their disease. We have recently received feedback from FDA regarding our proposed program and are now moving forward with plans to initiate our Phase 2 dose-ranging trial with an on-demand regimen in mid-2021.”

