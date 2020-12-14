Indus Holdings, Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES



SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. ("Indus” or the “Company”) (CSE:INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated, California-focused cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.



The Shelf Prospectus will, subject to securities regulatory requirements, enable the Company to make offerings of up to CAD$100 million of any combination of subordinate voting shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units (all of the foregoing, collectively, the “Securities”) during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus, including any amendments thereto, remains valid. The nature, size and timing of any such offerings (if any) will depend, in part, on the Company’s assessment of its requirements for funding and general market conditions. Unless otherwise specified in a prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of Securities, the net proceeds from any sale of any Securities are expected to be used for discretionary capital programs, potential future acquisitions, general corporate purposes and repayment of indebtedness outstanding from time to time. The specific terms of any future offering of Securities will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

